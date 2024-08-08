ABCMETA (META) Trading Down 69.1% Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $8,487.17 and approximately $12.69 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 69.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009904 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,490.53 or 0.95607407 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007373 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011529 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00055213 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000008 USD and is down -22.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $66.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

