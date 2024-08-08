ABCMETA (META) Trading Down 71.7% Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 71.7% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $7,906.40 and approximately $66.87 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010961 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,113.86 or 0.99807887 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008053 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011774 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000008 USD and is down -22.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $66.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

