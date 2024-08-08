Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PALL. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PALL traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.49. The company had a trading volume of 55,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,289. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $77.52 and a twelve month high of $121.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.94.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

