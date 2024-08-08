ABN AMRO Bank Declares Dividend of $0.51 (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.5058 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS AAVMY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,703. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

