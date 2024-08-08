ABN AMRO Bank Declares Dividend of $0.51 (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.5058 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS AAVMY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,703. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52.
About ABN AMRO Bank
