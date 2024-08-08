ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Announces Earnings Results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACAD stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,474,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,571.50 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $32.59.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACAD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.