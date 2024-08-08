ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Lowered to $26.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 757,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,908. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,539.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $241.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 742,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 78,379 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2,099.5% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 57,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 54,608 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

