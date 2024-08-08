Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 248.28%.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.17. 811,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $8.76.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 528,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $607,914.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,007,134 shares in the company, valued at $12,658,204.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,609,123 shares of company stock worth $2,976,646 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

