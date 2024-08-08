ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Roth Mkm

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday.

ACMR stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 737,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,192. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.55. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $152.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.79%. Equities research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $2,052,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 590,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,460,363.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 86,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $1,947,355.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,400,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $2,052,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 590,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,460,363.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,329 shares of company stock worth $5,440,934 over the last ninety days. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 13.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.5% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 131,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 33,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

