Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) COO Brian S. Olschan Sells 3,149 Shares

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 3,149 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $128,731.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,290.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE ACU opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.37. Acme United Co. has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $141.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Acme United had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Acme United Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 53.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,796 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 118.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 35,352 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Acme United by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Acme United by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 71.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Acme United from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

