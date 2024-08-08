Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

B. Riley downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

ATNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATNM

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ATNM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,162. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.20.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 82,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 62,459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.