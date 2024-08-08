Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Acushnet has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years. Acushnet has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Acushnet to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

GOLF traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.85. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $37,501,401.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,522,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,940,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Acushnet from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

