ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Gap Up to $14.83

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.83, but opened at $16.40. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 398,575 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 19.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $145.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 8,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $150,362.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 276,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $5,020,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 515,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,349,115.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 8,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $150,362.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 679,369 shares of company stock worth $12,178,292. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth $8,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

