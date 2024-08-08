Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Adams Resources & Energy has a payout ratio of 533.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Adams Resources & Energy to earn $0.13 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 738.5%.

Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance

Adams Resources & Energy stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.10. 33,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 million, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSE:AE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.17. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $661.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adams Resources & Energy will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Adams Resources & Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

Featured Stories

