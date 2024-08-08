AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading Down 11.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) traded down 11.2% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 170,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,036,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $805.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.62 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 197.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 279.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

