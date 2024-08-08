Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADAP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $3.15 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.03.

ADAP stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $249.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.31.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 890.13% and a negative return on equity of 259.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

