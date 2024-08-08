ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

ADCT traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.81. 208,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,346. The stock has a market cap of $232.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.59. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,995,040 shares in the company, valued at $36,516,062.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADC Therapeutics

About ADC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.