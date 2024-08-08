Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) PT Raised to $141.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.57.

Shares of ADUS stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.47. 144,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,941. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $126.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.41.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 64.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

