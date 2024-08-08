Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Adient updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Adient Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADNT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13. Adient has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adient from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

