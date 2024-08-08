Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Advanced Drainage Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $2.77 on Thursday, hitting $146.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,085. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.77. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $102.32 and a one year high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

WMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at $773,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

