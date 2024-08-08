AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $108.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $107.00.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACM. Citigroup lowered their target price on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.63.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.78%.
In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
