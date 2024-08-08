agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Announces Earnings Results

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. agilon health updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AGL traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.60. 3,396,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,138,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W raised shares of agilon health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.10.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

