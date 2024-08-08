AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) CFO Sells $49,850.00 in Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,574.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bernice Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.07. 11,899,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,610,090. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.48. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGNC. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jonestrading lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

