AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.93. 5,064,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 12,524,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Maxim Group cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.48.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,406,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,414,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.1% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 121,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 32.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 59,042 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 7,124,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,967,000 after purchasing an additional 253,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

