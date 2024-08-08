Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.92

Shares of Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 26 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Air China Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 293.33 and a beta of 0.32.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

