Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of APD traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $279.21. 937,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,255. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.51.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.