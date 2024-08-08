Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.010–0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.3 million-$16.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.2 million.
Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. Airgain has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $7.95.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.
