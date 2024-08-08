Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.010–0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.3 million-$16.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.2 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. Airgain has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIRG. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Airgain from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

