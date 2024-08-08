Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.340-6.470 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.34-6.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Akamai Technologies from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.57. 4,336,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,419. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $129.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average of $102.40.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

