Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.68% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Akoya Biosciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

AKYA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 92,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,598. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $97.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AKYA shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Akoya Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akoya Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.06.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

