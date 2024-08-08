Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIN. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Get Albany International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Albany International

Albany International Price Performance

AIN stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.33. 22,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,905. Albany International has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in Albany International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Albany International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.