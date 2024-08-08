Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55 to $4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion to $1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. Albany International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-4.050 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albany International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.50.

Get Albany International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Albany International

Albany International Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE AIN traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day moving average of $89.00. Albany International has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.