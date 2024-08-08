Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Cut to $132.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $151.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALB. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Albemarle to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.37.

Get Albemarle alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ALB

Albemarle Stock Down 0.6 %

ALB opened at $79.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.66. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $203.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,885 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 176.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,588,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,235,000 after buying an additional 1,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,025,000 after buying an additional 1,396,624 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.