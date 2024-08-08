Albion Financial Group UT Makes New $53,000 Investment in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.17% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 11,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 100,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,809 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSA traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 million, a PE ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $74.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.44.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.0686 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s payout ratio is presently -40.10%.

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

