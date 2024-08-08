Albion Financial Group UT Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 31,150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $805,529,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,378.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 222,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,951,000 after buying an additional 218,620 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,779.9% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 210,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,171,000 after buying an additional 205,917 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,891.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 113,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 111,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,959,866.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 58,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CMG stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,133,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,370,346. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMG

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.