Albion Financial Group UT Sells 50 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,340,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 6,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.12 on Thursday, hitting $205.10. 12,208,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,861,246. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.