Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) PT Lowered to $125.00

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 43.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $221.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.20. The company has a current ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.81. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $244.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

