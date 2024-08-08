Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) PT Lowered to $125.00

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 43.46% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Alexander’s
Alexander’s Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.
Alexander’s Company Profile
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alexander’s
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.