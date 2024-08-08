Algorand (ALGO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $988.15 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $988.15 million and approximately $32.74 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Algorand has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00036261 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012393 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,226,738,884 coins. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

