Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

ALIM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,195. The stock has a market cap of $291.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

About Alimera Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.