Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $290.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 396,506 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

