Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) vs. Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Head to Head Review

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Alkami Technology has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradata has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Alkami Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Alkami Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Teradata shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkami Technology -17.47% -13.47% -10.21% Teradata 2.31% 70.34% 5.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alkami Technology and Teradata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Alkami Technology and Teradata’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkami Technology $297.36 million 10.50 -$62.91 million ($0.60) -53.38 Teradata $1.83 billion 1.29 $62.00 million $0.42 58.33

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than Alkami Technology. Alkami Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alkami Technology and Teradata, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkami Technology 0 3 8 0 2.73 Teradata 3 4 4 0 2.09

Alkami Technology presently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.47%. Teradata has a consensus price target of $40.36, suggesting a potential upside of 64.75%. Given Teradata’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teradata is more favorable than Alkami Technology.

Summary

Teradata beats Alkami Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture. It serves community, regional, super-regional credit unions, and banks. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value. The company offers support and maintenance services. It serves clients in financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation sectors through a direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

