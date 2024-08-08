Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALGT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of ALGT stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.23. 131,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $733.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.93. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $666.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,350 shares of company stock worth $339,150 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 428,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 56,208 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 25.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

