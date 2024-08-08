Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.38.

ALGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $39.13 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $713.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.32.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $666.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,350 shares of company stock worth $339,150. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,350,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

