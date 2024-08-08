Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ AOSL traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,820. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.94 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.