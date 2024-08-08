Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Acquires $495,388.00 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 54,200 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $495,388.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,063,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,142,291.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 75,486 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $781,280.10.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 179,414 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $1,444,282.70.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $271.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Alta Equipment Group last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.17). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $441.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -104.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,141,000 after buying an additional 543,500 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after acquiring an additional 450,023 shares during the period. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 347,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 209,759 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,783 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

See Also

