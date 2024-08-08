Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.55

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 280116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.97.

The stock has a market cap of $758.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

