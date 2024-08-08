Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.17 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Shares of ALTO remained flat at $1.46 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 68,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,749. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $110.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.95. Alto Ingredients has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

