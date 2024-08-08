Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.
Altria Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,658,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,727,931. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.19.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
