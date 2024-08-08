Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $475.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point raised their price objective on Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

