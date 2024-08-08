AMC Networks (AMCX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect AMC Networks to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. AMC Networks has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.74 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect AMC Networks to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30. AMC Networks has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMCX

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $46,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMC Networks news, CFO Patrick O’connell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $46,830.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $888,957. Corporate insiders own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.