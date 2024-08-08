Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.95. 699,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,162. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.41.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

About Amdocs

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.