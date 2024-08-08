Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.
Shares of DOX stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.95. 699,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,162. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.41.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
