American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barrington Research from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APEI. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut American Public Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. 103,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,913. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $154.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Public Education

In other news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $113,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at $654,979.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

